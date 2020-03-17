Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note on son Arin’s birthday

By | Published: 10:12 pm

New Delhi [India]: Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for her son Arin on the occasion of his birthday. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram as she shared a picture along with Arin, and wrote, “Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you.

Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday Arin.” She also wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene on his birthday, last month.

She shared a video on the celebratory occasion in an Instagram post that reads, “Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @drneneofficial… Words aren’t enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me.” Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr Shriram Nene in the year 1999. The couple are blessed with two sons 17-year-old Arin and 15-year-old Raayan Nene.