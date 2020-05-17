Madhuri expresses herself through music

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Madhuri Dixit, fondly called the ‘dancing diva’, has always loved to sing. She is set to debut as a singer and has already released the teaser of her upcoming single Candle. On the occasion of her birthday; she opened up about her single.

“Music and singing give me another medium to express myself and my art. During the current situation, it allowed me to pour out my feelings in a soothing sound and words that will provide hope and entertain,” said Madhuri.

As for the ongoing lockdown, she has been sharing her videos and photos on social media.

In an Instagram post, she recently revealed that her favourite lockdown period activity is spending time with her pet dog Carmelo.