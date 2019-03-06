Madhushalini unveils Samsung Galaxy S10 series in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:43 pm 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Samsung Galaxy series of S10, S10e & S10+ were unveiled by actor Madhushalini at Technovision mobile store here on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, director of Technovision Mohammad Sikander said the new models in the Samsung are certainly the game changer in the mobile phone domain with the new series being touted to be the innovative product of the year.

“All the three, Galaxy S10, S10e & S10 are equipped with the world’s best camera featuring 5 pro-grade to capture beautiful moments of everyday life. With the camera re-imagined, now consumers can shoot photos and videos with better features than ever before,” he said. With the revolution in technology Galaxy new models have unprecedented technology of cinematic infinity display, on-screen, ultrasonic fingerprint and wireless power share, he said.

Galaxy S10e is available at a price Rs 55,900 with black and white colours. Galaxy S10 and S10+ are available at Rs.66,900 and Rs.73,900 respectively for 128GB variants in black, blue and white and for Rs.84,900 and Rs.91,900 respectively for 512 GB variants in white and black colours. The special 1TB variant comes in white colour which is being offered for Rs.1,17,900.

Madhushalini expressed happines at being associated with Technovision and launching the new series. “The Samsung Galaxy S10 has come up with 6.1-inch QHD+ Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung has called its display tech as ‘Dynamic AMOLED’ which supports HDR10+,” she said.