Madhusudan Reddy elected Credai VP

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Mancherial: V Madhusudan Reddy was unanimously elected as State vice-president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI). It was the first time a member of the federation’s Mancherial chapter bagged the seat. Results were declared on Sunday evening.

Reddy who was the chairman of the CREDAI’s Mancherial chapter, has been declared as the Vice-President of State-level body by returning officer. No one filed nominations for the post till the last date i.e, September 7. He has been playing a vital role in expansion of the federation and its activities in Mancherial district.

Reddy was congratulated by Mancherial chapter president G Narasimha Reddy, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar and joint secretary P Vamshi. He was part of the team that toured Egypt, Jordan and Yemen and then participated in a global conference held by the CREDAI at Tel Aviv in Israel from August 5 to 7.

The federation’s Mancherial unit has presently 60 members. It is trying to bring realtors and developers under a single platform. Significantly, it has been a reliable source for resolving issues of members of the body. It is conducting capacity building and awareness programmes with stakeholders, banks and government agencies. And, it is organising community services as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .