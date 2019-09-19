Madhusudan Reddy takes oath as VP of CREDAI

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Mancherial: V Madhusudan Reddy took charge as State vice president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) at a ceremony held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Madhusudan Reddy, who was unanimously elected to the post in the elections held recently, sworn in as the vice president at the oath taking ceremony organized at a hotel here. He has been associated with the chapter since its inception in February of 2017. G Ram Reddy and C Ramchandra Reddy took oath as chairman and president of the CREDAI respectively.

The vice-president was congratulated by the president of Mancherial chapter G Narasimha Reddy, secretary Amzad Khan, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar and vice president Punnam Chand, joint secretary P Vamshi, executive members Pochamallu, Rajender, Srinivas and Raj Prakash. He expressed his gratitude to Ram Reddy and Ramchandra Reddy for backing up him. He vowed to strive hard for rendering better services to builders of Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter