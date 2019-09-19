Madhya Pradesh seeks Rs 11,861 crore flood relief package

By | Published: 12:10 pm

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has sought a financial package of Rs 11,861 crore from the Central government for relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of 36 districts in the state.

Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma told reporters on Wednesday that the flood has caused damage to crops sown in 24 lakh hectares of land, which has affected 22 lakh farmers.

The Minister said that the damage caused to crops is estimated at around Rs 9,600 crore while the roads have suffered damage to the tune of Rs 1,566 crore. He added that at least 50,000 people have been rescued and moved to the safer areas.