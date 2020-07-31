Madrasas in Telangana say no to skin donations

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: For the first time in several decades, madrasas in the State have asked the Muslim community to avoid donating the skin of the animal sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha to Islamic seminaries or schools. The decision was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Managements of several Islamic institutions including the popular Jamia Nizamia have issued a statement asking people not to bring in any hide/skin to donate to them. There are around 2,000 Islamic institutions across the State.

The Jamia Nizamia seminary receives around 10,000 donations of skin of sacrificed animals during Bakrid every year.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision was taken not to accept any donations of skin. Instead people can donate money to the institution,” the statement signed by Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, vice-chancellor, Jamia Nizamia, said. The alumni of Jamia Nizamia usually set up counters across the State to accept the donation of animal hide and later transport it to the seminary.

As a practice, Muslims donate the hide of the animal sacrificed on Bakrid to institutions where Islamic education is imparted. The management later auctions or sells the skin thus donated to traders and uses the money for managing the daily affairs of the institution.

Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Mastan Ali, director, Jamiat ul Mominath, said since the outbreak of the pandemic, the donations had come down. “During Ramzan also, the institutions did not get donations and now for Bakrid, we are voluntarily not accepting animal hides to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” he said. His institution at Moghalpura usually receives around 4,000 animal hides as donation.

“The decision was taken collectively by the managements of the institutions. However, as all are aware, the madrasas survive on donations. So people can instead donate an amount to the institution directly or through online mode to help us,” said Mohd Salahuddin Quadri Anwari, general secretary, Islamic Madaris Board Telangana and director, Madarsa Arabia Zonoorein.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .