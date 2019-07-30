Magic Bus holds workshop on education in Vikarabad

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Magic Bus, one of the largest poverty alleviation programmes in India, with the support of Oracle, is implementing an adolescent education programme in Vikarabad district. The project is working with 2,000 adolescent children from underserved communities in Pargi, Vikarabad.

Oracle is also supporting 2,000 children in Bengaluru and 1,000 in Chennai.

The Magic Bus Childhood to Livelihood programme currently reaches out to 3.75 lakh children and young people in 22 States and 80 districts of India, according to a press release. The programme aims at empowering participants to complete secondary education and become work-ready individuals who can then have a sustainable career in the organised sector.

As part of the programme, Magic Bus organised a Consultative Workshop on Education here on Tuesday to identify opportunities in the Government of India and Government of Telangana initiative of ‘Education for All’ and several district officials and partner NGOs were part of the workshop. Murali Chikku RTE national member was the chief guest, the release added.

