‘Magic on screen wouldn’t have been possible without Sharwa’

By | Published: 8:52 pm

The season of love is going to turn poetic touch this Valentine season. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Jaanu will hit screens on February 7. The film is a nostalgic ride that will take everyone back to their first love.

Akkineni Samantha was not confidence enough when she was offered the female lead role for Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Tamil original movie 96 which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Samantha had been saying no to the offer till the last minute until she met producer Dil Raju.

“Because I wasn’t sure, I would be able to match superior performances of Trisha in 96. I had a fear and I had been saying no to Dil Raju sir. Finally, after the conversation with him, I agreed to sign the project. Dil Raju knew about what the cinema is.

I came to Hyderabad, Telugu cinema industry to be precise, because of his movie Brindavanam which was produced by Venkateswara Creations. And after going on to the sets, I knew that magic happening on the sets. Every day is a new experience.

It would not have been possible without my co-star Sharwanand. We used to discussion every scene. And the result is fruitful. Audiences will witness the magic on February 7,” she said during the recent trailer launch function held in the city. Meanwhile, Dil Raju expressed his happiness over bankrolling the Telugu remake for the first time in his 17 years of long film career.

“I always had a very different opinion when it comes to remakes in Telugu. So I had ignored couple of projects some years ago. I had watched 96 movie preview show a month before it was actually released. I had decided to remake the film in Telugu when I was coming out of the theatre. So was the impression the movie had created on me.

Before the names of Sharwa and Samantha were finalised there were several rumours and comments on social media. Many expressed doubts that how Dil Raju can remake a classic movie like 96 in Telugu. I have roped in the original director Prem Kumar and other technicians of 96 for Telugu remake as well. I asked Samantha to trust me. And the magic manifested,” he added.

