Maha police takes Nowhera Shaik into custody

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Maharashtra police on Thursday took into custody Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik in connection with a case booked against her in Mumbai. Officials of Chanchalguda Women’s Prison handed her over to the Maharashtra police after collecting relevant documents from them. A senior official confirmed that a police team from Mumbai came to the prison in connection with the custody of Shaik.

In all, seven cases in Telangana, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, one case in Kerala and eight cases in Maharashtra and other States are pending against her. A few months ago, the city police had seized her properties in New Dellhi and other cities.

