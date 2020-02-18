Maha Sourya Yagam at Suryanarayana temple from Feb 27 in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Suryapet: Maha Sourya Yagam would be performed from February 27 to March 5 at Akhanda Jyothiswaroopa Suryanarayana temple at Thimmapuram of Jajireddygudem mandal in the district.

The temple organising committee has decided to conduct Maha Sourya Yagam on the occasion of the opening of the newly constructed Surya temple in two and a half acres near a hill located between Thimmapuram and Musi river. The temple would consist of seven sub-temples in which God Surya would be installed in different stone colors. After Dwadasha Aditya kshethram at Kashi, Suryanarayana temple at Thimmapuram would become a similar temple of having different forms of idols of Lord Surya. As per the move of Sun in the astrology, each one of seven sub-temples would turn as destination to conduct main pooja programmes.

The installation of idols of lord Surya would be conducted on February 26 and Sri Sri Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy of Vishaka Sri Sarada Peetham, Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Swamy of Hampi Mutt and Sri Ramanadha Bharathi Swamy of Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Bhubaneswar will attend the programme.

The seven-day Maha Sourya Yagam would be conducted at the temple under the supervision of priest of Arasavelli Suryananarayana Swamy temple Brahma Sri Vanamali Venkata Ramana.

