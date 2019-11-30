Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will win floor test in Maharashtra: Athawale

By | Published: 2:48 pm

Mumbai: Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will win the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday.

“Uddhav Thackeray ji will move a proposal for the floor test in the Assembly. I think he will get a clear majority. I congratulate him,” Athawale told ANI here.

Ahead of the floor test which is scheduled at 2 pm, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, parties constituting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have issued whip to their MLAs directing them to remain present in the Assembly.

While Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in Maharashtra, has 56 MLAs, allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have 54 and 44 legislators in the state Assembly. The combine has 154 MLAs, 10 more than the majority mark, in the 288-member Assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday, three days after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar stepped down as chief minister and deputy chief minister as they could not muster the requisite number of MLAs to prove majority in a Supreme Court-ordered floor test.