Mahaan Keertan Darbar from Saturday

Hyderabad: The Khalsa Seva Dal in coordination with Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and others is organising a two-day Mahaan Keertan Darbar at Keyes High School here on Saturday and Sunday.

The mass congregation is dedicated to 351st birth anniversary of the tenth and last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founder of Khalsa Panth.

Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, president, S Baldev Singh Bagga said prominent Sikh preachers from different parts of the country had been invited to recite Gurubani Keertans and Kathas which would throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus during Mahaan Keertan Darbar.

Khalsa Seva Dal president Surinderpal Singh said Mahaan Keertan Darbar on Saturday would start at 7.30 pm and another mass congregation would be held on Sunday from 11 am at Keyes High School, Secunderabad.

He said nearly 15,000 Sikh devotees and others from across Telangana would participate in the mass congregation.