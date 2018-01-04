Mahabodhi Society members visit Buddha Vanam at Nagarjunasagar

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Nalgonda: Buddhist monks of Bengaluru based Mahabodhi Society on Thursday visited Buddha Vanam and Nagarjunakonda at Nagarjunasagar here. Fourteen member team, headed by the society president Kassapa Thera, examined the structures of Maha Stupa, miniature Stupa Park and Jataka Park on the premises of Budha Vanam.

They also examined the proposed place for setting up a Buddhist Cultural Centre at Nagarjuna Sagar and expressed happiness over the decision of the Telangana State government to setup a Buddha Vanam. With the initiatives taken up the State government, Nagarjunasagar would emerge as one of the top Buddhist places, they opined. Later, they visited Nagarjunakonda and conducted prayers at the Buddhist site.