Mahabubabad: Action against MPDOs for delay in developing nurseries

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Mahabubabad: District Collector Ch Shiavalingaiah said that suitable action would be initiated against the MPDOs, who were unable to complete the nurseries in the respective mandals in the district. He expressed anger over MPDOs of Thorrur, Nellikuduru, Mahabubabad, Gudur, Garla, Danthalapally and Pedda Vanagara for their inability to see that all the Gram Panchayats would get the nursery.

He held a review meeting with the officials of the District Rural Development Office (DRDO) here on Saturday and said that memos would be served against them for their dereliction of the duty to the errant officials. It may be added here that the district administration had decided to set nursery under each Gram Panchayat limits in the district. He said the nursery should be a feature in every village, and all officials and public representatives should be involved in developing nurseries in villages. He said that all the MPDOs must see that the nurseries would be completed with all the facilities by Tuesday.

It is the village secretary’s responsibility to look after the planting of saplings on hillocks, government lands and other areas in the village area with the cooperation of other departments concerned. People will also be included in increasing the green areas. Committees, comprising the village secretary and other elders of the village, will be held responsible for protecting the plants.

