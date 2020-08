By | Published: 9:09 pm

Mahabubabad: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve (AR), PS Shashidhar (50) died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. A 1996 batch Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), Shashidhar took charge as the DSP in February last year at Mahabubabad. A resident of Hanamkonda, Shashidhar is survived by his wife and two children.