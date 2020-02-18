Mahabubabad Collector to crack whip against illegal occupants

By | Published: 4:13 pm

Mahabubabad: The district administration is set to crack the whip against illegal occupants of 50 to 100 acres of forest land in the district, District Collector VP Gautham announced on Tuesday.

Stating that 3,500 acres of the forest land was illegally encroached upon by 119 land grabbers including 10 government employees, he said that the district administration will book criminal cases against those who had illegally occupied the land. “We have already served notices on the illegal occupants asking them to voluntarily vacate the lands. We are giving them one week time to vacate. If they do not come forward to do so, we will take possession of the land and book criminal cases against them,” he said, adding that the government employees would even be terminated from service for possessing forest lands.

It is said that these lands were occupied after 2010. The district collector has also asked the cooperation of the police department while taking action against the illegal occupants who occupied 50 to 100 acres of land.

According to the sources, the forest lands are mainly in Gudur, Gangaram, Kothaguda and Bayyaram mandals in the district. Though the forest officials in the past asked the illegal occupants to vacate the lands, it had fallen on deaf ears. The illegal occupants allegedly enjoy the support of local politicians.

The district collector said four check posts had also been set up to curb smuggling of wood. He also warned of severe action against poaching of sambar, spotted deer and other animals.

