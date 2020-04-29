Mahabubabad: Driver tests positive for Covid-19, family members home quarantined

By | Published: 12:39 pm

Mahabubabad: A person, who is working as the driver of an ambulance at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. As he visited his in-laws house at Bayyaram in the district on April 6, the medical officials have put all the five members of the family including his wife in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, DMHO Dr Sriram said that the patient had stayed at his in-law’s house from April 6 to 12. “However, no other member of the family is showing any symptoms of Covid-19 so far. In view of this, we have asked them to stay at home. We are also not collecting the blood samples of the family members since they are asymptomatic. However, we keep close observation on them,” he added.

