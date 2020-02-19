Mahabubabad should be at top in Palle Pragathi: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Mahabubabad: Minister for women, child and tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod has called upon the people’s representatives and officials to work collectively to see that the Mahabubabad district would secure the first place in the implementation of the ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme.

An awareness meeting on Panchayat Raj Act and implementation of the ‘Palle Pragathi’ has been held at the Nandana Gardens here on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, the minister has urged the people’s representatives and the officials to complete the pending works in the villages taken up under ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme at the earliest.

“We wanted to see that the our district would be in the top position in the implementation of the ‘Palle Pragathi programmes’, but we ended up with 11 position. However, we should work collectively to see that the district would achieve the first place,” she added.

She also said that TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is implementing the many welfare schemes and taking up the development works without considering the political affiliations.

“Instead of posing for photos, we should see that the development would indeed take place in the villages,” she said and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is trying to bring ‘Gram Swaraj’ dream of Gandhiji.

Saying that the ministers would go for ‘Palle Nidra’ (night stay at villages) from Feb 25, she asked the officials to go for Palle Nidra programme so as to know the problems of the people at the villages.

She also asked the officials to see that the villagers would not face problems to low hanging power lines and added that the villages should also get the power through the third phase. Later, she has distributed 150 tractors to the villages.

MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Redya Naik, Shankar Naik, ZP chairperson Angothu Bindu, collector VP Gautham also spoke at the meeting.

