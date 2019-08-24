Mahabubabad: Snake bites three of a family; one dies, two critical

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, three of a family suffered snake bite by deadly Indian krait, one of the highly venomous Asian snake of cobra family, after one of them died and two have been battling for life.

The incident took place at Errachekru thanda in Narsimhulupet mandal in the district on Friday night. While the 38-year-old head of the family Jatothu Ravi lost his life to the reptile’s deadliest attack while undergoing treatment at Mahabubabad area hospital on Saturday morning, his wife Neela and son Charan are struggling for life at a private hospital in Khammam. Their condition is said to be critical.

According to the sources, the incident occured while the victims were asleep at their residence around 9 pm. The family woke up after they suffered the snake bite and killed the krait. Later, the three of the family went to a quack doctor for the ‘treatment’. However, due to deterioration of their condition, they, had later gone to Mahabubabad area hospital where Ravi breathed his last due to the spreading of the poison by the time they reached the hospital.

Meanwhile, one Gangarapu Venkanna, (40), of Kauslayadevipalli village of the same mandal also died while undergoing treatment at Mahabubabad area hospital due to a snake bite. He was bitten by an unidentified snake three days ago while collecting spine gourd at his field.

