Mahabubabad: Teacher educates people on Coronavirus and lockdown

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Mahabubabad: At a time the world is grappling with the Covid -19 that is forcing the people to stay indoors, a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) is risking his life by visiting the villages to spread message on the need of the lockdown and the measures being taken by the government to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Tumiki Vinod Raj, who is also head master of the primary school at Thourya Thanda in Kesamudram mandal in the district, has been visiting villages in the mandal for the last seven days along with a van that equipped with a sound system.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ over phone, Vinod said he had embarked on this tour to educate the people in the villages as majority of them illiterates or semi-literates. “Though the government machinery and TV channels are educating the people about the need of the lockdown and measures to be taken to contain the Coronavirus, I have thought of educating the people by visiting each village where I make announcements through the sound system,” he said adding that he so far covered more than 20 villages including tribal thandas in the mandal. Kesamudram Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Chandramohan and local Sub-Inspector B Satish are extending financial support to Vinod Raj.

“At some villages people are strictly following the directives of the government about the lockdown, But at some other villagers, they are taking the directives casually. But after my visit to the village, they are understanding the seriousness of the issue,” Vinod said who had visited Komatipally village in the mandal on Saturday. “Since the lockdown was first announced till March 31, I have got the flex printed mentioning March 31, but I am telling the people not to venture out the houses till April 14,” he said and added that he would cover all the villages in the mandal in the coming three days.

