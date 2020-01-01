Mahabubabad: Untidy school premises irks Minister

By | Published: 12:24 am

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod expressed displeasure at school authorities over poor maintenance of surroundings and lack of greenery on the school premises. The Minister warned the concerned officials on negligence and instructed them to plant more saplings. She made a surprise visit to Ekalavya Model Residential School for tribal in Kuravi Mandal in the district on Tuesday. She said she would henceforth visit the school on regular basis.

“The district-level officers need to give personal attention to government tribal residential schools and hostels in the district to improve the quality of education and food provided to the students. They should create fearless atmosphere for the students,” she added. During interaction with the students, the Minister enquired about the quality of meals served to them. She said that the State government was supplying good quality rice to the hostels for students. Later, she celebrated her birthday with the tribal school students.

Speaking to media persons, Satyavathi Rathod said that there was lot of improvement in government schools since K Chandrashekar Rao took over as Chief Minister of Telangana State. She reminded that Chandrashekar Rao who believes in the power of education established a large number of tribal and Gurukul Schools in the State.

