Mahabubnagar: 24 school children injured in bees attack, 2 in ICU

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Mahabubnagar: As many as 24 students were injured and two of them admitted in Intensive Care unit (ICU) at Mahabubnagar government hospital after being bitten by a swarm of bees at the premises of a government school at Suraram village of Koilkonda mandal on Saturday morning.

The swarm of the bees attacked the children while they were outside of their classrooms during their recess time. The students were rushed to Mahabubnagar government hospital where they were being treated. Two of them, whose condition is said to be serious, were admitted to ICU, said Dr Ramkishan, superintendent of the hospital.

