Mahabubnagar Collector distributes Rs 6.19 crore to project oustees

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Mahabubnagar: District Collector D Ronald Rose, on Monday, distributed cheques worth Rs 6.19 crore to 47 families, who would be displaced from their land due to construction of Karvena reservoir, in Mahabubnaagr district.

As part of the rehabilitation and resettlement package, in addition to the value of houses in Chintagattu thanda, which would be submerged after completion of the project, a bonus of Rs 5.04 lakh was given to house owners from the hamlet. An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh was given as compensation per acre for the land lost.

In-charge Joint Collector Krishna Adhitya, RDO Laxminarayana and MRO Jyothi were present during the cheque distribution event, which was held in Collector’s chambers, on Monday.