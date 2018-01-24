Mahabubnagar Collector joins officials in wildlife census

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Mahabubnagar: District Collector Ronald Rose, along with forest officers visited Dharmapur village in Ganded mandal forest area as part of nationwide census of wild and herbivorous animals on Wednesday.

Forest beat officers, with their kits to identify animals based on their hair, pug marks, excreta and CCTV footage near water bodies participated in the counting. Collector, along with Parigi MLA toured the forest by walk.

He said that 8,000 acres of forest land from erstwhile Rangareddy district was merged into Mahabubnagar district after districts’ reorganisation.

He directed forest officials to ensure the safety of all animals, as it was their duty to protect wildlife for future generations.