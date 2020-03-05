Mahabubnagar: Drunken constable creates ruckus in bus

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Mahabubnagar: An AR police constable who was escorting an accused from Kollapur to Mahabubnagar has refused to pay for a ticket and verbally abused a woman conductor who asked him to buy a ticket. The incident happened in a TSRTC bus on Thursday, when Ramakrishna Goud, the constable who was under the influence of alcohol, had boarded a bus going from Kollapur to Mahabubnagar.

As conductor Srilatha approached him to give him a ticket, he got enraged at her and asked her if she had the guts to ask him to pay for a ticket. He then hurled verbal abuses at her, shocking the passengers in the bus. The bus driver stopped the bus at Jadcharla bus stand, from where he was taken to the Jadcharla police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .