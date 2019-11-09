Mahabubnagar: Families of Kothapally victims given ex-gratia of Rs 7 lakh

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Mahabubnagar: The kin of victims of the Kothapally road mishap where 14 daily-wage labourers died after a speeding truck hit the seven-seater in which they were travelling, were given Rs 7 lakh of cash as ex-gratia (Rs 5 lakh by the State government and Rs 2 lakh by the Centre) on Saturday. Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud, ZP Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Jadcharla MLA Ch Laxma Reddy and Mahabubnagar MP M Srinivas Reddy handed over the cheques to the kin of the horrible accident.

The public representatives visited the village and handed-over the cheques of financial assistance to the family members of the victims at a function in Kothapally village of Midgil mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Srinivas Goud said Laxma Reddy and Srinivas Reddy had represented the issue to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensured that the maximum ex-gratia was given to the family members of the deceased, in addition to promising 2BHK houses for those who are eligible.

“In the past, when an accident happens, middlemen used to first visit the affetected families to take their signatures, assuring them of insurance money after a prolonged legal fight for years. Finally the brokers used to take their commission in lakhs and used to give the rest to the victims. But, now, the things have changed. Today, we are witnessing a phase where the government itself goes to the villages of the victims to hand over the compensation,” he said.

Regarding the propaganda made by certain people in the village trying to make the State government responsible for the deaths, the Minister said that as public representatives, they had done everything they could, to try to give immediate relief to the families affected right after the accident.

“We have built a new road on Kalwakurthy-Jadcharla, but unfortunately the accident did happen. We are also building a 2BHK colony nearby. We reached the spot on time and shifted the critically injured to Hyderabad. But not everything is in our hands. What else could we do?” he said.

Pointing out that this was the first time in the history of the district that Rs 7 lakh compensation was given to victims of an accident, he said the families of accident victims never received more than Rs 3 lakh during the previous governments. The grisly road accident took place at a road curve close to Kothapally village on August 4 in which a speeding lorry rammed into the seven-seater auto carrying 15 daily-wage labourers who were returning home after working in agricultural fields. In the mishap, 12 persons (mostly women) died on the spot, two others died en route to the hospital.

