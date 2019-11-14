Mahabubnagar: Labourer’s daughter sets national record in steeplechase

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: It was a proud moment for Narasimha, a daily labourer in Valikharala village of Mahabubnagar district, when he saw his daughter Maheshwari receiving the girls’ under-20 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal in the recently concluded junior National Athletics championship in Guntur.

“He had tears in his eyes. He was watching me win a medal for the first time in a Nationals,’’ said Maheshwari, who in the process broke the junior national record in the meet with a time of 10.34.10s. Maheshwari is the product of the SAI-Gopichand Mytrah Athletics project.

Maheshwari further said: “I was happy that he finally came to see me run. For him it was a big thing with so many athletes around the stadium. So, I was determined that I should not only win gold, but win it with a record time,” she said.

Hailing from a small remote village, Maheshwari is the eldest of four siblings (three daughters and one son) and her talent was spotted by PET teacher Niranjan Rao at ZPS School in Valikharala. “Incidentally, I was initially a javelin thrower. But, PET Sir saw something in me and referred me to Rajender Prasad, who was the secretary of the Mahabubnagar Districts Athletics Association. I was lucky that he introduced me to Ramesh Sir in Hyderabad,” recalled Maheshwari.

As they say, rest is history, Ramesh, the Dronacharaya Awardee, was impressed with Maheshwari’s hunger for success. But he convinced the young athlete to switch over to 800 m. “I knew this athlete had good legs and can win laurels on track. Hence, I decided that she should run 800 m,” he said.

But, Maheshwari had her own problems. Her parents were reluctant to send her to Hyderabad. “They were adamant as they felt I would be far from them. I had to do a lot of convincing before they could allow me to come to Hyderabad,” she said.

Maheshwari took upon the challenge and in the 2017 junior South Zone Athletics meet, she won silver. She went on to participate in the National cross-country event in Goa. But in that same year, on Ramesh’s advice, she began to run in the 3,000-m steeplechase. The young athlete justified her coach’s decision as she won two gold medals and a silver in a short span before she set the national record in Guntur.

Maheshwari says she is grateful to the SAI-Gopichand Mytrah Athletics project as it gave her a platform to showcase her talent. “It is a long and hard route, but my dream is to run in the 2024 Olympics.” But, athletes face a peculiar problem at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. Apart from the dangerous worn-out synthetic turf, their training programmes are often interrupted because of frequent cultural shows at the stadium. As a result, they are forced to practise on the roads. “We are helpless.”

