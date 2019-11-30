Mahabubnagar lawyers not to defend accused

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar Bar Association has unanimously resolved not to extend any kind of legal services to the four suspects in the woman veterinarian rape and murder case.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bar Association president Anantha Reddy said the association has appealed to all lawyers not to defend the suspects in the case and said that the Bar Association would extend legal services to the victim’s family in all possible ways.

He hoped no lawyer would move a bail petition for the four suspects, and said that if needed, the bar association would take up ‘special vakalat’ representing the victim’s family.

