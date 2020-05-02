Mahabubnagar: Liquor worth Rs 45 lakh stolen, no police case lodged

By | Published: 12:32 am

Mahabubnagar: Rs 45 lakh worth liquor is a big deal, especially during the lockdown when it can be sold four times its original price and something definitely smells fishy when such a large quantity of liquor goes missing from a wine shop, that too stolen after the fearless thieves breaking into the shop in the middle of the night by digging a hole through the wall, shifting the liquor to some place unknown.

This strange incident happened at Gokul Wines of Mahabubnagar town on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Some unknown burglars broke into the wine shop from the rear side of the shop and partly demolished the wall, interestingly without making much noise even during the lockdown when it is usually pindrop silence.

On Friday morning, the owners of the shop lodged a complaint with Excise officials of Mahabubnagar, instead of informing the law and order police. Excise officials have reached the wine shop on Friday morning and have done stock taking of how much liquor went missing and have found that the total quantity of liquor missing was estimated to be around Rs 45 lakh.

It is anybody’s guess as to how much the stolen liquor bottles could fetch in the lockdown black market.

However, what was surprising was that no case was filed against the liquor thieves at Mahabubnagar II Town Police Station. When Telangana Today contacted Mahabubnagar II Town CI Srinivasa Chary on Friday evening, he said that there was no case filed in his police station and that the owners of the wine shop had complained to excise officials. Calls to Mahabubnagar Excise CI Balakrishna Reddy’s went unanswered on Friday evening.

