Mahabubnagar: Lockdown affects neglected most

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Mahabubnagar: A pandemic of the scale of Covid-19 was never expected to happen. But everybody knew that the most vulnerable people to be affected due to a crisis of this magnitude are the people who beg for alms and those who are deserted by their sons and daughters-in-law after they become senior citizens.

Two days ago, a female alms-seeker who passed away near Telangana chowrastha in Mahabubnagar should have been a wake up call for all, as she had died due to illness during the lockdown on the road-side. A similar situation is very much likely to happen in Wanaparthy.

Chandraiah, a senior citizen, resident of Nandipeta village of Addakal mandal, was deserted by his two sons named Saibabu and Vishneshwar one month ago at the railway station. Begging for alms, he somehow found his way to Wanaparthy district which is not far away from Addakal. On Friday, someone had called the 108 number to report a mentally ill person severely ill and starving on the road. He was rushed to Wanaparthy Government Hospital where he was administered saline.

Chadraiah was moving in a disoriented way inside the hospital, posing a challenge to the hospital staff. His condition was brought to the notice of the district administration and it is yet to be seen whether any help would be extended to him.

