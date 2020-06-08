Mahabubnagar: Manyamkonda temple reopens for devotees

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Mahabubnagar: The famous Manyamkonda temple of Lord Venkateshwara near Devarkadra, known as ‘Palamuru Tirupathi’ has been reopened on Monday after two months.

Thermal screening was done to check bodily temperatures of devotees at the entrance of the hillock which leads tot he temple located in a cave atop the Manyamkonda (Munulakonda) hillock. Devotees have been following physical distancing while going up and while offering prayers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .