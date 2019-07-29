Mahabubnagar: Migrant worker held, valuables over Rs 1.6 lakh seized

By | Published: 12:37 am

Mahabubnagar: With new industrial zones established in rural areas, comes increased risk of outsiders gaining access to local communities and households. This has created a situation where people living in villages and towns near industrial areas need to be extra careful while renting it out to tenants.

Mahabubnagar police, on Monday, arrested a serial thief who migrated to Mahabubnagar for work, but ended up being fired from job and then resorting to thefts. Keshab Medhi (25), a native of Navgav district in Assam, migrated to Jadcharla five years ago to work as a security guard at Hetero pharmacy in Polepally SEZ (Special Economic Zone). He then worked in Salasar Balaji, where he and another person committed theft of copper bundles in the company and subsequently got arrested.

After being released from jail in May 2019, he started committing house burglaries at night. He got entry into a house as a tenant in Badepally and then made away with jewellery, cash, clothes, cylinders, and cash worth Rs 50,000 on the intervening night of June 17 and 18.

He again got entry into another house as a tenant in Badepally and committed theft in that house on the intervening night of July 14 and 15 and made away with jewellery, washing machine, TV, Indane gas cylinder, stabiliser, silk sarees and cash- all worth Rs 85,300.

He repeated the same offence in another house in a similar fashion and made away with valuables worth Rs 80,000. Keshab sold whatever he could and kept the rest for himself.

The accused was arrested on July 29 and was produced in front of the Magistrate, who sent him for remand. Valuables worth Rs 1,62,000 were recovered from him. The special team which was formed to nab the accused included Jadcharla SI SK Shamshuddin, Jadhcarla SI M Krishnaiah, constables Shankaraiah, Pavan and Mirza Ahmed Baig.

District SP Rema Rajeshwari urged the people to do tenant verification and in case of companies, do proper antecedent verification before employing migrant labourers from States such as UP, Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, and North Eastern State, so that crime rate in the district could be reduced.

Rajeshwari appealed to employers that they must cooperate with the police and inform whenever petty offences were reported and added that by controlling smaller crimes, police would be able to avert bigger crimes.

Automobile serial thief arrested

Mahabubnagar II Town police nabbed an automobile mechanic-turned-bike thief and recovered motorbikes worth Rs 3,48,000 on Monday.

Chiluka Praveen Kumar (30), a resident of Christian Colony in Mahabubnagar, who was working in CITI Endoscan Centre in Mahabubnagar, had gone to work as usual on July 17 and had parked his bike in front of his work place. At around 2.15 pm, he came out of his office only to find his bike worth Rs 50,000 missing.

Two Town police, who started investigating the theft, found that the accused already had 10 theft cases against him for stealing motorbikes in Mahabubnagar I Town, II Town and Rural police stations.

Ediga Preveen Kumar (22), a resident of Balabhadrayapally village in Kosgi of Narayanpet district, has been working as a mechanic, but got used to stealing, as the money he was making wasn’t enough to meet his needs.

According to the police, the accused didn’t have a stable life and wasn’t working for a long time and was involved in automobile thefts in Mahabubnagar town.

Two Town CI S Srinivasa chary, Head Constable Srinivasulu, Police Constables Buggappa, Murali, Prashanth, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Nagaraju and Nizam Khan played a crucial role in the investigation of the serial theft of bikes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .