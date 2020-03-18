Mahabubnagar: People urged to follow health advisory

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Taking the initiative to reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud urged people from his Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency to avoid travelling to Hyderabad and follow the health advisory issued by the State government. He suggested that they don’t travel in large groups, and that they should approach him personally only in case of emergency.

In a statement on Tuesday, Srinivas Goud asked people seeking to meet him with regards to issues pertaining to his constituency or his departments of Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth services, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, to approach his office over telephone. He assured them that their issues would be attended to at the earliest.

“I request all the citizens to follow the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and avoid mass gatherings. Besides, maintaining personal hygiene and clean surroundings, people are advised to be cautious and follow the directions of the doctors in case of any symptoms of COVID-19,” he added. He urged people to cooperate with the government to contain spreading of the virus.

