Mahabubnagar police cracks case of serial robberies, recovers entire stolen property

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Mahabubnagar: A special team of police officers from Mahabubnagar rural, Hanwada and Koilkonda police stations has caught three persons who had robbed aged women of their jewelry, impersonating as auto driver and passengers for the past week in Hanwada and Mahabubnagar rural mandals.

Addakula Krishna (38), resident of Kurnool, along with his concubine Aviti Janaki (30), both allegedly alcoholics, hatched a plan to make some easy money by robbing aged women. Aviti Ramulamma (50), Janaki’s mother, also joined the team.

Krishna hired an auto rickshaw from one Maddileti and made Janaki and Ramulamma act like passengers. They would make their victims board the auto as passengers, stop the vehicle at secluded and isolated locations and would then rob them of their jewelry. They have been successful in carrying out 5 such robberies in the past few days and made away with victims’ jewelry and cash.

Based on specific inputs, the special team of police personnel caught the trio at a toddy shop in Hanwada on Friday. In all, 27 grams gold ornaments, 153 grams silver ornaments and Rs 87,100 cash was recovered from them.

Mahabubnagar SP Rema Rajeshwari has congratulated and praised the special team for swiftly bringing the culprits to book. The special team included Mahabubnagar rural CI DK Maheshwar Rao, Hanwada SI D Lenin, Head Constables V Kishtaiah (Hanwada) and V Shankaraiah (Hanwada), Police Constables K Gnanaiah (Koilkonda), Md Riyaz (Hanwada) and G Krishnaiah (Hanwada), Home Guards Srinivas (Hanwada), Ramanjaneyulu (Hanwada) and Ramchander (Mahabubnagar rural).

