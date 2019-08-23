Mahabubnagar police intensify checks on overloaded vehicles

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Mahabubnagar: In a bid to prevent overcrowded vehicles from having a free run on roads, Mahabubnagar district police has been conducting vehicles checks extensively across the district for the past few days. Policemen across the district swung into action following directions from district SP Rema Rajeshwari during a five-minute meeting at the District Police Office regarding the need to conduct vehicle checks on Friday morning.

In one such check carried out in Koilkonda police station limits on Friday, a Bolero pick-up truck was found ferrying 56 women daily-wage labourers.

The pick-up truck, which was looking heavily loaded with passengers, was stopped by the Sub Inspector who asked the passengers to get down. The policemen were surprised after counting the number of passengers travelling in that vehicle who were labourers from nearby villages working in other villages.

Koilkonda police initiated action against the driver of the Bolero truck. Rema Rajeshwari reiterated that such checks would be conducted frequently and strict action would be taken against those putting the lives of people in grave danger by overloading passenger.

13 women labourers were killed recently when a seven-seater autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed by a lorry head-on in Koilkonda police Since then, district police has been taking preventive measures to curb such tragedies.

