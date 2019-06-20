Mahabubnagar police to get weekly offs

By | Published: 12:24 am

Mahabubnagar: District Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari on Thursday announced that all police personnel working in Mahabubnagar district will get weekly offs with immediate effect.

In a statement to media persons, Rajeshwari said the decision was taken keeping in mind the immense stress which police officers undergo in their line of duty due to lack of rest time. She stated that granting a day’s off to police personnel would not only get them some rest, but also help them work with more vigour when they return to work.

Stressing on the fact that police personnel are trained for restless work under harsh conditions (sometimes even staying without having a proper meal, especially during bandobast duties), she said that by granting a day off, the police personnel would not only improve on their work, but would also work more enthusiastically.

The SP stated that charts were prepared in all the police stations across the district, breaking down areas of work into groups and scheduling offs to particular group members accordingly. Scheduling of work has been done keeping in mind the availability of staff, requirement of police personnel in that particular circle and the kind of crimes that is likely to happen in those areas.

She stressed that the Mahabubnagar police were among the most efficient police across the State and keeping in mind their health and well-being, the decision to grant them off was taken at the district-level.