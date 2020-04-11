Mahabubnagar police’s multi-pronged approach to effectively monitor lockdown

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Mahabubnagar: District SP Rema Rajeshwari disclosed that 119 cases have been booked against persons who violated lockdown norms and that the police have so far seized 759 vehicles used by violators of lockdown.

In a statement here on Saturday, the SP said that in addition to using drone cameras to monitor the movement of people, 96 CCTV cameras were also being installed at various locations. 81 barricades, 22 pickets and 4 check-posts at Jadcherla Housing Board, Badepally Vamshi Hospital, Jadcherla BC Welfare Residential School and Bhootpur flyover have been setup and vehicles passing from the check-posts were being thoroughly checked by the police personnel.

Observing that people’s movement was more in Old Rythu Bazar, TD Gutta, Mettugadda and New Town localities of Mahabubnagar town, she said that steps would be taken to curtail the movements.

To monitor and take action on lockdown violators who unnecessarily cross the 3 km rule in going out of their houses, the district police has also been using Citizen Tracking App for Covid-19.

She also said that community watch method was being used to monitor the movement of people in villages and towns by village police officers working in liaison with government officials, VROs, sarpanches, anganwadi workers by sharing information on a continuous basis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .