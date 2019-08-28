Mahabubnagar police’s signature campaign against social media rumours gets good response

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Mahabubnagar: District SP Rema Rajeshwari has urged the youth to be confident and go ahead to achieve their goals and take pledge not to believe rumours being spread on social media, as they would lead to unrest in the society.

Addressing a signature campaign organized by the district police against circulation of fake news near Yelamma temple in Mahabubnagar town on Wednesday, she reminisced how a letter delivered by a postman used to be so reliable and full of truth, enabling us to respond to the letters received. However, in the present times, she felt that people have reached a point where they were not able to believe in themselves.

In order to pull the society out of this complex maze of disbelief and rumour-mongering, she said that the police department was taking many steps like spreading awareness on fake news, running signature campaigns, conducting cultural programmes and by other means in villages and towns, involving the rural populace, especially the youth in this campaign.

“There is no need to believe rumours being spread on social media and that too when those rumours are not concerned with your area. If there is any doubt, a person can always contact the local police to confirm about any rumour being spread on social media,” she said.

Pointing-out that in the past there were many instances when rumours were spread on social media and police had to conduct awareness programmes against such rumours in those very villages, she thanked the media and those working for the betterment of the society for being very helpful in conveying the message to the people.

She thanked employees unions, people’s organizations, senior citizens, students, teachers, doctors and people from all walks of life for actively participating in the signature campaign, where hundreds of people put down their signatures on a flexi erected to spread awareness against social media rumours.

