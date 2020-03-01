Mahabubnagar residents contribute for Pattana Pragathi in their ward

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Mahabubnagar: The residents of Ward 22 of Bhagiratha Colony in Mahabubnagar town donated Rs 48,500 to District Collector S Venkata Rao, as their contribution for various developmental works being undertaken in their ward as part of Pattana Pragathi programme on Sunday.

As the drains were being blocked with waste and illegal dumping at some places, District Collector S Venkata Rao, who inspected various works in the ward on Sunday morning, asked the locals to segregate and deposit their dry and wet wastes only with the tractors and e-autos which would collect waste from residents and not to dump their waste in drains and open-spaces. He asked owners of open-spaces to build a boundary wall with gate to protect them from getting encroached or converted into unauthorised dump yards. He also planted saplings in the ward and directed the officials to achieve at least 85 per cent survival of the saplings planted.

Later in the day, Collector Venkata Rao held a review meeting with all departmental officers regarding the progress of Pattana Pragathi works in the town.

‘Pattana Pragathi driving a major social change’

Nagarkurnool: Calling Pattana Pragathi the foundation for a major social change, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the programme should continue as a social movement driven by the people.

Addressing a gathering during the Pattana Pragathi programme held in Kalwakurthy town on Sunday, Niranjan Recdy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had persistently been introducing various innovative programmes for the development of the State and as per his aspirations, public representatives need to work to develop the areas under their jurisdiction.

While encouraging the public representatives to involve people in all these activities, he felt that people also need to keep their surroundings clean and half the viral infections could be prevented by eradicating mosquitoes. Open-spaces in towns also need to be cleaned and fenced so that they wouldn’t be used for dumping waste and sewage.

MLAs Jaipal Yadav, G Balaraju, ZP vice-chairperson Balaji Singh, Municipal chairperson Yedma Sathyam and others participated in the programme.

