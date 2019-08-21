Mahabubnagar: Senior Journalist Hanumantha Reddy dead

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Mahabubnagar: Senior Journalist Singireddy Hanumantha Reddy (65), who worked for more than three decades in the journalism field in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, passed away after prolonged illness at SVS Hospitals in Mahabubnagar town on Wednesday.

Hanumantha Reddy, who worked in Visalandhra Telugu news daily for a long time, also worked in other media organisations during his career.He was a native of Venkatampally village in Devarkadra mandal and was born into a family of farmers.

Reddy was known among his contemporaries as a journalist who had led many movements in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and had also held various State and national positions in Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ). Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy conveyed his condolences over the demise of Hanumantha Reddy and said his contribution to the field of journalism will never be forgotten by people of the region.

