Mahabubnagar SP issues stern warning against abuse of social media

By | Published: 12:09 am

Mahabubnagar: In view of some mischievous elements spreading hatred on social media by maligning individuals and organisation, District SP B Anuradha issued a notice stating that criminal action would be initiated against individuals making defamatory and derogatory posts on social media.

In a statement to the media, she said that video clips, audio clips and posts intended to malign a person or attempting to create social disharmony through those posts would not be tolerated any more.

In very particular, she said attempts to defame people would be dealt with sternly and criminal proceedings would be initiated against the violators-no matter how influential they might be.

She said Police Department would be actively monitoring the posts on social media and cautioned people to be careful while posting on social media.

She said modern technology was intended for human development and not for destroying peace.