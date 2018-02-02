Mahabubnagar ZP impasse continues, ZPTCs threaten to resign

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Mahabubnagar: The impasse over ZPTCs not willing to participate in general body meetings in united Mahabubnagar district continues, as 40 ZPTCs threatened to resign before the next general body meeting, if their demands were not met immediately. The ZPTCs cutting-across the political spectrum are seeking appointment with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to voice their concerns directly to him.

A meeting of ZPTCs who abstained from last week’s general body meeting was held at the ZP meeting hall on Friday, presided by ZP Chairperson Bandari Bhaskar and District ZPTC’s Forum president Prabhakar Reddy. All the ZPTCs spoke extensively about the various issues they were facing because of funds not being given to carry-on developmental works in their respective mandals.

“I had served two terms as a sarpanch and was able to do lot of work in our Gram Panchayat. But now, even though I’m a ZPTC, the value for my position has only come down. Our debts have increased and today we are only paying interest for the money we have borrowed to build infrastructure for our people,” said B Balakishtanna, ZPTC from Athmakur. Many ZPTCs said that they were facing embarrassment wherever they go, as students and teachers in schools were asking for drinking water and toilets, which they were not able to provide because of lack of funds coming their way.

There were some highly educated ZPTCs among them who had left their professional careers to serve the people of their mandals. Dr PJ Babu, a Pediatrician-turned-ZPTC from Kothakota said that all the goodwill he had achieved as a doctor was getting ruined after becoming ZPTC, as he was not able to fulfill the promises he made during elections 3.5 years ago. Some of them have alleged that in every general body meeting they were being reduced to a mere spectator who knows who the district officials are, nor do they get to see all the departments reviewed during the day-long meeting. All they get to see, they say, are fights between the ruling and opposition party MLAs and a lot of political drama.

“General body meeting is for ZPTCs to discuss their mandal-level issues. But just like in the Legislative Assembly, even in this meeting MLAs and Ministers take away the time. All agenda items are supposed to be discussed in the general body. It is not being done. Even if we pass resolutions during the meeting, no response is being received either from the State or the Centre,” alleged Srihari, ZPTC from Makthal. “Previously Rs 70-80 lakh used to be given to us every year for various works. After the formation of Telangana we were expecting that even more funds would come and we made more promises to the people. But today we are unable to show our faces to the people,” said Anuradha, ZPTC from Amrabad.

“13th Finance Commission funds are not coming. We don’t have money to drill a borewell or to lay pipelines. At least from the 14th Finance Commission we should be given funds,” said Dr Indira Reddy, ZPTC from Nawabpet. Some of the ZPTCs complained saying they were not even being invited to hoist tri-colour flag in Zilla Parishad schools on Independence Day or Republic Day and that standard protocols were not being followed during government’s programmes.

The ZPTCs said that while MLAs were getting Rs 3 crore fund every year to develop their constituencies and Ministers were having special development funds, ZPTCs were getting nothing to develop their mandals. Hari Prasad, ZPTC from Amangal demanded the State government to allot Rs 2,000 crore in this year’s budget exclusively for Zilla Parishads. All the ZPTCs resolved to resign from their posts if their demands were not addressed immediately. ZP Chairperson Bandari Bhaskar assured the members that he would certainly communicate their concerns to the ministers concerned and that he would try to get an appointment with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon.