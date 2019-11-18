Mahanati cinematographer for ‘Virata Parvam’

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Dani Sanchez-Lopez, who won critical acclaim for Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati will be helming camera for the upcoming movie Virata Parvam 1992. Directed by Venu Udugula, the movie features Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das, Priyamani and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

It may be recalled that cinematographer Jayakrishna Gummadi was on board of Virata Parvam initially. But, due to the inordinate delay in the project, Jayakrishna has opted out of the project. Although he had allotted his dates for the project, could not attend the shooting as per the schedule. Jayakrishna had to quit the project in order to fulfil his subsequent commitments.

A few portions of the film have been shot already and Sai Pallavi took part in the shoot for crucial scenes. Rana will be joining the sets soon, the source said.

