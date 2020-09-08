‘Mahaprasthanam’ to depict burning issues

The movie’s teaser was formally launched by Sai Dharam Tej marking actor Alladi Tanish’s birthday

Teaser of young actor Tanish’s upcoming film Mahaprasthanam was formally unveiled by actor Sai Dharam Tej on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Sai Dharam said, “The film is shot in a single-shot pattern, especially the reel and real-time would be the same. This is a new trend currently being used in Telugu cinema. Happy to be here for the teaser launch today which also marks Tanish’s birthday. I wish the entire cast and crew for the movie’s release.”

Directed by debutante Jhony, Mahaprasthanam is being bankrolled by Omkharreshwara Creations. Musskan Sethi is the female lead while Varudu fame Bhanusri Mehra is playing a key role.

Later, director Jhony thanked Dharam Tej for releasing the teaser. “This movie is filmed in a new pattern which is new for Indian commercial cinema. The speciality of our film is reel and real-time are same. This story happens in two hours so is the run-time of the film. The entire movie is shot in a single-shot pattern. The film runs only in the camera point of view, not like the director or hero or character’s point of view,” director Jhony said.

“The film canned in a single strike without break with fast, slow-motion shots which are very hard but we succeeded. A total of 20 days of call sheets has been used only for rehearsals. We have used the day time for rehearsals and night for the shoot. Tanish especially practised action episodes for over a month before we went on to the sets,” he added.

“It’s very tough to make such kind of films because each artiste should act perfectly once the scene starts filming, otherwise it would have been double work. The story is based on a burning issue happening in the society,” actor Tanish said.

Other actors include Rishika Khanna, Archana Singh, Tarzan, Gagan Vihari, Amit, and Ravi Kaale, among others.

