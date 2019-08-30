Maharashtra: ACB arrests public prosecutor on bribery charges

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Mumbai: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an additional public prosecutor Mangesh Arote for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 bribe from a businessman.

“The bribe was taken on the pretext of favouring the businessman in a case where Arote was appearing as the public prosecutor,” stated an official press note by ACB.

Arote has been sent to two-day police custody.

Interestingly, Arote is also a prosecutor in a case, in which six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed.