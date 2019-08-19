Maharashtra: Death toll mounts to 15 and 35 injured in bus accident

By | Published: 11:43 am

Dhule: The death toll in the Nimgul village bus accident has risen to 15 with 35 others being treated for injuries, said police on Monday.

The bus accident in Dhule district of Maharashtra occurred after a bus collided with a canter truck near Nimgul village on Sunday night.

“The kin of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 15,000 and the injured passengers will be given Rs 1,000 each,” stated Dhule’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raju Bhujbal.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The impact of the accident was such that the complete front portions of both bus and truck were severely damaged. A crane was deployed in order to tow away the damaged vehicles and resuming the smooth flow of traffic over the stretch.