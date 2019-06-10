Maharashtra officials visit TS Wakf Board

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad: A group of officials of Haj Committee of Maharashtra visited the office of Telangana State Wakf Board and met the local officials here. The team included Jamal Siddiqui, chairman of Maharashtra Haj Committee and Imtiyaz Kazi, executive officer of the committee.

TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem and other officials briefed Siddqui and his team about various initiatives of TS Wakf Board and TS Minority Welfare Department.

The team later visited the computer section of Telangana State Wakf Board, Telangana State Urdu Academy office and Qazath section of the Wakf Board and interacted with the officials, according to a press release.

