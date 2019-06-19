Maharashtra police conduct searches at Maoist couple’s house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra police on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of Maoist couple Kiran Kumar alias Kiran Dada and Narmada at Reddy Enclave in Alwal.

With the assistance of the Cyberabad police, a police team from Maharashtra came to Alwal and conducted searches at the house of the Maoist couple. It is learnt that the police seized a few documents from the house.

According to police, Kiran was a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and also in-charge of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, which is part of Dandakaranya region. Narmada alias Aluri Krishna Kumari alias Sujathakka was underground for the last 22 years.

The couple hailing from Krishna district in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar) PV Padmaja said, “We have only extended assistance to them.”

