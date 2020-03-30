Maharashtra reports 12 positive coronavirus cases, total tally 215

By | Published: 10:32 am

Mumbai: Twelve more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Maharashtra on Monday.

The Maharashtra Health Department has confirmed that five cases have been reported from Pune, three from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, one each from Kolhapur and Nashik.

With this, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the State mounted to 215. Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Health Department informed that a 45-year-old man who was coronavirus positive died in Buldhana district.

However, the exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus.